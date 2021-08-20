Zilliqa Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $88.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00389349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00931679 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,924,576,207 coins and its circulating supply is 11,633,109,054 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

