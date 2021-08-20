Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $183,608.23 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $96.03. 5,369,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

