Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 942 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

