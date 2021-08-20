Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 1,276 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $120,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

