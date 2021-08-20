ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $43.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 14,827 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

