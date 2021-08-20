ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $28,738.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

