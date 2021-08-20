ZINC Market Capitalization Achieves $60,104.56 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $60,104.56 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

