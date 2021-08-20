ZKSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.58 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $166.30 million and $14.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.28 or 1.00234467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.27 or 0.00910869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.16 or 0.00721347 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.