Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

