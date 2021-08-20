Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ZLIOY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

