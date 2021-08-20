Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS opened at $244.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $249.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

