Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $247.45, with a volume of 16405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

