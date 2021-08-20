ZumCoin Trading Up 48.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

