Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 225,604 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.15% of Ballard Power Systems worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

