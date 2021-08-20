Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,046 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.