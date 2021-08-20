Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 83,517 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

