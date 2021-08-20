Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

