Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $135.60 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.