Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $51.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

