Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 156,348 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 205.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Altice USA worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

