Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,070 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

