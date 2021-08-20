Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.