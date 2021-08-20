Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.