Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.15 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,632.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,554.74. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

