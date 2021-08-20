Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

