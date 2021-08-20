Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

