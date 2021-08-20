Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $238.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.