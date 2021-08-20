Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.