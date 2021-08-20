Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.85 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.