Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE NUE opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

