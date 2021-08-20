Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

