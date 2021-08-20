Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after buying an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.77. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.37 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

