Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,630 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

