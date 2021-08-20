Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 901 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $602.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.