Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

