Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

