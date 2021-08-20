Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

