Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 313,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.