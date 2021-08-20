Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,023 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $36,760,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

