Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

