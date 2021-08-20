Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,031 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $366.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

