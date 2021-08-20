Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 138,481 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,574 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

