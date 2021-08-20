Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,687 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

