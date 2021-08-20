Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,985 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

