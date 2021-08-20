Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 32,262 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Best Buy by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $109.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

