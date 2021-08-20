Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,580 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

