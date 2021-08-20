Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,428 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.94 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

