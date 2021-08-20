Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $619.56 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.00 and a one year high of $628.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.