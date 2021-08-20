Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 104.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,057. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $302.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

