$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

